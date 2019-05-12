Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 7.10 pm May 12 2019, 7.10 pm

Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut is a celebrity who never minces her words. The actor hasn’t spared even the biggest of all B-Townies to drop the most brutal remarks on them. From her ugly spat with Hrithik Roshan to calling Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and lashing out at the B-townies for not supporting her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she has always been in the news! Actors like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor weren’t spared by the actor too. Unleashing her savage self again in January, Kangana targeted Ranbir for keeping mum on political matters. She involved Alia in it too, blaming the two for not sharing their political opinions in public.

While Alia responded to Kangana’s remarks by choosing to not hit back, it’s Ranbir whose responses has been much awaited. The superstar has finally reacted to the controversial lady’s comments during a recent event in Mumbai. "If anyone asks me any question, I always try to answer, but I don't have any interest to answer these questions and to get into such kind of controversies,” he said. "People can talk about me whatever they feel like. I know who I am and what I say,” he added as quoted by the IANS.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Kangana Ranaut's apolitical remark, says he has no interest

It was during a media interaction at Manikarnika’s success party when Kangana termed Ranbir ‘irresponsible’ by saying, "There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people, you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

As we already know, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel is even more unrestrained with words. In the past, she slammed several Bollywood celebrities while backing Kangana and Alia, again, happens to be her latest target. It looks like a series of harsh tweets pointing at Ranbir are on the way now!

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently occupied with Brahmastra, the trilogy that pairs him with his real-life girlfriend Alia. Kangana, on the other hand, has Mental Hai Kya and Panga in her kitty.