Ranbir Kapoor has a befitting reply to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'stupid choice of scripts' comment

It was not very long ago when producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra commented on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s choice of films and called them ‘stupid’. This dates back to the teaser launch of Sanju, when Chopra’s statement created a storm on the internet. Ranbir, who had remained tight-lipped about the same till now, has finally opened up! Surprisingly, the actor totally disagrees with Chopra and states that he has no regrets for being a part of any film that he has done till today.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Kapoor scion stated, “I don’t agree with him (Chopra). That’s his point of view. I don’t regret (being a part of) any film that I have done (till date). Be it Bombay Velvet, Saawariya (2007) or Jagga Jasoos, they all came naturally from (within) me. So, they will always be a part of me.”

“It’s like they are your children so yes, the successful ones are obviously there but it’s the failed ones that you will (always) be close to because you are always like, ‘why didn’t people love them?’ You always feel attached to them,” added the Sanju actor.

The Barfi star is in fact ‘very proud’ of doing Bombay Velvet, Saawariya or Jagga Jasoos, and mentioned that he had an incredible experience while working on them. He further added that the films had added to his growth as a person as well as an actor.

The actor, who was highly applauded for his notable performance in Sanju, is currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Alia Bhatt.