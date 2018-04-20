Ranbir Kapoor rehearses his strut with Manish Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent brief illness presented itself as a minor setback and forced him to postpone a few events. Now that he is fully recovered, he’s back to work. Ranbir will soon be seen walking the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion Show for Manish Malhotra, along with his former girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Fans can’t wait to see Ranbir and Deepika together after a long time.

A fan club shared pictures of Ranbir rehearsing on the stage for the event which is scheduled to take place on April 19. The actor too has taken a selfie with Manish and keeping fans excited for the event. Speaking about the cause behind the show, Ranbir said that the young people in India need to turn their attention towards the rural areas and put their focus on empowering girls. “My sister Riddhima and I were raised as equals and I want every girl and boy to be treated equally. To my young friends, I say “Be the Change you wish to see in the world. You can do it and your time starts now," he had said.

Deepika just arrived for the rehearsal!#TheWalkOfMijwan pic.twitter.com/3N8uU6AFWV — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Deepika told a website that the fashion show will bridge the urban-rural divide. “I have walked the ramp many times before, but this is truly a fashion show with a difference because Manish Malhotra bridges the urban-rural divide by taking the traditional craft of chikankari and fashioning it into contemporary silhouettes in his signature style,” she said.

Deepika also added that the Mijwan Welfare Society's work over the last 9 years has been very helpful in providing women and girls confidence “to negotiate a better future for themselves.”