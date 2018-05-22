Ranbir Kapoor roped in to host IPL 2018 finale for a steep price

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to host a two-hour prelude to the Indian Premier League finale. The Barfi actor will be seen hosting ‘Cricker Finals…Party Toh Banti Hai’ which will be aired just before the final IPL match is played on May 27. This will be Ranbir’s first hosting gig for a television show as he was seen anchoring only award shows in the past.

Speculations are rife that the actor is being paid a whopping amount to host the show. Reports suggest that Ranbir has demanded a steep Rs 1 crore for his turn as a host. “He will be like the curator of the show who will shoot anchoring links. There will be various segments wherein Bollywood stars will appear to promote their films. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will promote Race 3, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam K Ahuja will promote Veere Di Wedding. They have already shot their part for the show. On Saturday, Ranbir will introduce the various segments. The show will be deferred live”, a source said. There are also speculations about Katrina Kaif performing in the same event. Now, what will be interesting is whether the three, Salman-Katrina-Ranbir will face each other again post Sonam’s wedding?

Bollywood is increasing making its presence felt at India’s most popular cricket tournament. The opening ceremony saw Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan pump up the energy a few notches. Millions of hearts were broken when Ranveer Singh backed out of the event after hurting his hand. The 32-year-old injured himself during a football match and was advised to not strain his shoulder.