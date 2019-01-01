Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh: Who is doing what in in 2019

2018 was a great year for content, an average one for box office and a complete blast for celebs with so many weddings. Now it's 2019! Time to look at new films and new beginnings. Apart from Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, nearly every superstar, big or small have releases this year. Check out the 2019 calendar for the actors:

Salman Khan: Bharat – Eid, Dabangg 3 in Diwali or Christmas

Salman Khan will be seen on his usual date this year too. Eid will have Bharat releasing. A remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father, Salman will be seen going through various time periods which in turn will affect his looks in the film. The actor’s hit franchise Dabangg 3 will also be releasing this year, but we don’t have a confirmation on the release date as yet.

Akshay Kumar: Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4

Akshay will have three releases this year, something that hasn't been happening lately. He has been sticking to only 2 every year. Kesari will be a Holi release followed by the Independence Day bonanza, Mission Mangal, and then a Diwali Dhamaka with Housefull 4.

Hrithik Roshan: Super 30, Hrithik vs Tiger

Super 30 was supposed to release on Jan 25 this but owing to clash with three other films, it might not make it on the date. As for Hrithik Vs Tiger, October 2 is the date.

Varun Dhawan: Kalank, Remo D'souza's dance film

Karan Johar's magnum opus Kalank, made literally by the blood, sweat and tears of the cast, will release on April 19, 2019. This will be Varun and Alia's fourth film together. Varun will have yet another release this year with Remo D'souza's 3D dance film. Katrina Kaif was supposed to work opposite him but now she has walked out of it. It releases on November 8, 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra: Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavan

Sidharth Malhotra will have two releases this year. Jabariya Jodi, that reunites him with his Hasse Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra, will release on May 17. Then there's Marjaavan with Rakul Preet which will release on October 2.

Shahid Kapoor: Kabir Singh

Shahid just has Kabir Singh to his credit this year. The remake of Arjun Reddy, the film will release on June 21.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Chichore, Drive, Sonchiriya

Sushant could have had as many as 5 releases this year but that seems difficult. Two of his films are in limbo and may not get a berth at the theatres. We are talking about Chanda Mama Door Ke and Kizie Aur Manny. Both are rumoured to be shelved. Apart from that, there is Sonchiriya which is releasing on February 2, 2019, Drive and Chichore on August 30.

Ranveer Singh: Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh will be a street rapper this year in Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will release on February 14, 2019. The actor will also start work on Kabir Khan’s ’83.

Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor will have just one release this year and that would be a Christmas bonanza called Brahmastra. He will be seen romancing his real-life girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the film. There’s also Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt that the actor is supposed to start work on.