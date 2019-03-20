Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health Darshana Devi March 20 2019, 2.41 pm March 20 2019, 2.41 pm

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing a treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness. Earlier, his wife Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post with him with the caption ‘will soon be on the same flight back’ sparked speculations of the actor returning to India soon. Since then, fans of Rishi have been waiting for the actor to come back hale and hearty and get back to films. Ranbir Kapoor, who often visits his daddy love at the hospital and has been tight-lipped about his health, has finally opened up on the latter’s plans of returning to the country.

The Brahmastra actor marked his presence at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. When quizzed about his dad during a media interaction at the event, he assured that Rishi Kapoor will be indeed returning soon! "Well, he's doing very well and he will be back very soon,” he said. "He is missing his movies and he is missing working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon," he added.

Earlier on the day, Neetu posted another picture of Rishi posing for a happy selfie with Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and the picture made it evident that Rishi is doing a lot better.

Back in January, Rishi got candid about his health condition to Bollywood Hungama and said, "My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

Meanwhile, Rishi’s industry colleagues like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre (who was also undergoing treatment for cancer in NY), Anupam Kher and others paid a visit to him.