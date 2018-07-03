Ranbir Kapoor sheds the skin of Sanju; Is this his Brahmastra look?

Ranbir Kapoor is a shape-shifter. No, really, he is. The man can fit into the shoes of a 17-year-old Jagga as effortlessly as he can sink his teeth into the character of Sanjay Dutt. And now that his latest, Sanju has hit the halls and is marveling one and all, he is soaking in the much-deserved love and success. Our shutterbugs spotted the Kapoor scion beaming at the Sanju success bash on Monday night and we were astounded to see that he had dropped all the gait and gear of his last character.

With curls peeking beneath the head, a clean-shaven face and those Harry Potter-esque frames, Ranbir looked every bit a teen magician all set to take our screens once again by storm. Is it his look for Brahmastra?

We all know that Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, and from the title itself we can roughly make out that it deals with the deadliest weapon that ever was in the mythological history. Also, Ranbir was seen shooting in a bulked up avatar, for the earlier schedules. So will the movie see him transitioning from one age group to another? We will have to see the same when the first looks and teasers would be out. Given Ranbir was a convincing teen detective in Jagga Jasoos no matter the fate of the movie, we can hope that he would be crackling here too.

Though everything has been tightly under the wraps, birdies have little snippets of what we can expect. The makers are going for Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings style magnificence and are leaving no stone unturned. We know Karan Johar and Dharma Productions' marketing game is on point. What's left to be seen is how they up their VFX quotient to match the legendary fantasy ventures of the West that they are aiming to be.