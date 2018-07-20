Ranbir Kapoor slapped with a Rs 50 lakh lawsuit! Details here...

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his latest release Sanju, the film that broke records of many at the box office. But here comes a Pune based businesswoman to ruin his celebrations. The woman has slapped a Rs 50 lakh lawsuit on the star. Read on to know why...

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor who leased out his plush apartment in Trump Towers, located in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, in October 2016, has been sued by the tenant for allegedly not honouring the terms of the rental agreement.

Koregaon Park resident, Sheetal Surywanshi, who had moved into the 6,094 square-feet apartment after renting it on leave and license basis from Ranbir, has sought damages and interest for being evicted much before the lock-in period stated in the agreement. The license fee was decided at Rs 4 lakh per month for the first 12 months, and Rs 4.20 lakhs for the next 12. Over and above Suryawanshi paid a deposit of Rs 24 lakh, states the report.

Currently, the case is in the Pune civil court, where the complainant Suryawanshi has sought damages of Rs 50.40 lakh and interest of Rs 1.08 lakh stating that her family suffered ‘severe inconvenience and hardships’ due to the sudden eviction. According to her, in August 2017, 11 months after she moved in, she was asked to vacate the flat. She eventually moved out by October-end 2017.

According to the suit filed earlier this year, ‘24-months shall be a lock-in period’ was agreed upon in the agreement signed between the two parties. “In said notice (email), it was falsely informed by the defendant (Ranbir) that he wants to shift into the said premises, and for this reason, plaintiff (Suryawanshi) was asked to vacate the premises in contravention of the terms and conditions of the leave and license agreement,” the suit states. Suryawanshi alleged that she was ‘maliciously deceived’ by the Sanju star to vacate the said premise despite the lock-in period of 24 months. The suit informs that in January 2018, Suryawanshi shot a notice to the actor but did not get any response.

On the other hand, Ranbir has denied all allegations and has filed his response in the court, stating that Suryawanshi was not asked to vacate the flat because he was moving in, reproducing a portion of the leave and license agreement. The clause in the agreement states that the lock-in period would be of 12 months and that the licensee (Suryawanshi) cannot terminate it before said period. The portion reproduced in the response also states that if Suryawanshi terminates the agreement before 12 months, she will be liable to pay the rent for the remaining period.

“Plaintiff cannot unilaterally change, modify or interpret leave and license agreement to suit her convenience,” Ranbir’s response states, adding that Suryawanshi vacated the flat on her own free will and that she defaulted on rent for 3 months before leaving, which has been deducted from the deposit. The case is scheduled to be heard next on August 28.

