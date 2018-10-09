Ranbir Kapoor spotted jogging at Central Park

Ranbir Kapoor is missing from the scene from quite some time now. The actor even missed his dadi Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral in Mumbai last week. The reason for his absence however is justified given he has been busy shooting for this next film Brahmastra and is currently with his father Rishi Kapoor, who’s receiving treatment in USA. But hey, looks like we finally have our hands on a picture of Ranbir, thanks to a fan with a sharp eye!

Clad in his fitness gear, Ranbir Kapoor was seen jogging in Central Park, New York. A fan spotted the Sanju star and couldn’t resist a selfie. We don’t blame him. Fan have not seen the star in a long time so to set a glimpse of the dashing dude comes as a sigh of relief.

Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor is soon to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Luv Ranjan’s next, as the leggy lass has showed interest in the project. Well, it will surely be a treat for fans to witness Ranbir-Deepika after a gap of three years. The duo were last seen together in Tamasha.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from tinsel town.