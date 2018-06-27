Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju lands up in a legal trouble! Read more...

As fans all over are holding on to their excitement for Sanju to hit the screens, here’s a news that will leave you all shocked! With just two days left for the film to hit the screens, the makers are caught into a legal trouble. Yes, a complaint has been filed against the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial and it’s due to a dialogue delivered by Ranbir Kapoor in a scene. Check the details!

The complaint was registered at NCW (National Commission for Women) against Ranbir, Anushka, Writer/Producer/Director of the film and CBFC members for making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film. The particular scene, which is seen in the trailer, is the one in which Anushka Sharma asks Ranbir about how many women he has been with in the past and Ranbir replies, “308 without counting the prostitutes”.

“We have received such a complaint and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action,” said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Meanwhile, the film is going to have a grand release as the makers have marked 4000 plus screen counts across India.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and starring an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, the film is releasing on June 29.

Let’s hope the controversy to not have any effect on the release date!