Ranbir Kapoor strikes a pose with his Brahmastra, Alia befriends a cat

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting in Bulgaria for their upcoming film Brahmastra. A recent picture doing the rounds on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor with a weapon in his hand. The ancient double sided axe hints at the possibility of Brahmastra being a period film. It has been reported that the team is currently shooting at the Nu Boyana Film Studio in Sofia. Previously, Alia had shared a picture on social media with her friend, Edward. Before you jump to conclusions, Edward is a cat.

In the image, Ranbir is joined with two other people carrying weapons. As the post is shared by Ido Portal, a movement culture company, it seems that Ranbir is practicing his movements with the weapons. A member of Ido Portal is also visible wearing the company t-shirt.

A couple of days ago a fan had uploaded a selfie of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and wrote about his experiences on Instagram.

This is the first time Ranbir and Alia have teamed up for a project. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is expected to release in 2019.​