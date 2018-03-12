Ranbir Kapoor strikes a pose with his Brahmastra, Alia befriends a cat

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting in Bulgaria for their upcoming film Brahmastra. A recent picture doing the rounds on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor with a weapon in his hand. The ancient double sided axe hints at the possibility of Brahmastra being a period film. It has been reported that the team is currently shooting at the Nu Boyana Film Studio in Sofia. Previously, Alia had shared a picture on social media with her friend, Edward. Before you jump to conclusions, Edward is a cat.
In the image, Ranbir is joined with two other people carrying weapons. As the post is shared by Ido Portal, a movement culture company, it seems that Ranbir is practicing his movements with the weapons. A member of Ido Portal is also visible wearing the company t-shirt.
Training with Ranbir Kapoor and Aliaa Bhatt in preparation for the biggest Bollywood movie ever! I would never Imagine all the hard work these guys are going through, and I am sure this movie will hit the screens like the sun hits the 🌏. Huge shoutout and thanks goes out to my teacher, mentor, friend, @portal.ido for sending me numerous times to India to teach these amazing people, who have become good friends and will always be in my heart. This photo is after a very special movement training session in Sofia, 🇧🇬. Photo taken by the long arm man -Ranbir Kapoor. . . . #idoportal #idoportalmethod #movementculture #movement #RanbirKapoor #ranbir #aliabhatt #alia #brahmastra #bollywood #movementtraining #nuboyana #sofia #nofilter
A couple of days ago a fan had uploaded a selfie of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and wrote about his experiences on Instagram.This is the first time Ranbir and Alia have teamed up for a project. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is expected to release in 2019.