Ranbir Kapoor suddenly doesn't want to talk about Alia Bhatt and we wonder why...

It was a nice change when Ranbir Kapoor made his relationship official with Alia Bhatt on May 31 in an interview with GQ. In India, we are used to celebrities being mum about their relationships. Ranbir made the big confession by saying, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.” This was when he was promoting Sanju, which hit the theatres on June 29. He gave a lot of media interviews as a part of the promotions and had no qualms about wearing his heart on his sleeve. So Ranbir's recent quote on his relationship status comes as a surprise.

In his recent interview with Mid Day, Ranbir agreed that he is not in the single's club as he said, “Erm… I’m not single. I’ll never be single”, but when asked if he is dating Alia, he smartly answered, “Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!” Wasn’t it Ranbir, who just few days back was all mushy and said, “In love, even water tastes like Sherbet?”

Looks like Ranbir is starting to get irritated with questions about his personal life. Alia, on the other hand, has till now neither admitted nor denied dating Ranbir. Could be that she doesn't want to say anything on this until she takes the saat pheras with him.