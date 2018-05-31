Ranbir Kapoor talks about being an addict at the age of 15. Read on…

Ranbir Kapoor has quite a few shades attached to him. If you think he is just a Casanova, then think twice. He has done quite a lot of not-so-good things in his life and once such thing is of being a drug addict. In his interview with GQ magazine, Ranbir has spoken about this phase of his life and made quite a few revelations.

The lad in his recent GQ interview confessed that his addiction to nicotine was from a very early age and it was not at all easy for him to give it up. The actor’s confession did surprise us at first, especially the fact that he had to take treatments in Austria to get rid of his obsessions.

“I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month, just one or two a day. It’s something I’m scared of because I’ve been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it’s the worst kind of addiction. It’s taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don’t think I have the willpower to give it up on my own. But vaping isn’t working for me either – you can’t leave one habit for another. Eventually, it’ll just come back more ferociously,” RK junior narrated in the interview. Probably this is why he could connect to the druggist phase of Sanjay Dutt as he portrayed the same in Sanju. The trailer of this film was launched yesterday and we could get a glimpse of it.

On a much frank note, being such a big star and revealing something this dark from his childhood days is not easy. Kudos to Ranbir for being so vocal!