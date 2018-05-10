Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate with Luv Ranjan for his next?

Ranbir Kapoor seems to be quite engaged this year. Post earning appreciations all over for his shocking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in Sanju teaser, the actor recently announced his upcoming Shamshera. Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt post enacting him in his biopic. Now reports suggest that Ranbir will be collaborating with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety director, Luv Ranjan. Reports say that Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film will also feature Ajay Devgan and Tabu alongside the lead Ranbir Kapoor.

Post the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu ki Titu Ki Sweety making 100 crores mark at the box office, director Luv Ranjan is quickly moving on to his next projects. The director seems to be finally in the mood to move on with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh to the top stars of Bollywood.

Looks like the success of Ranjan’s last two movies has led the top stars to grab their opportunity to collaborate with the director. Another popular face Saif Ali Khan also hinted fans that he’s up for a project with Ranjan, “Yes, I have been in talks with Luv Ranjan for a comedy. We haven’t finalised the movie yet. It’s a comedy, in which I play a father. He is still working it out, so it’s too early to say anything. But we are definitely doing it,” as reported by DNA.

While Ranbir has a busy calendar ahead with Sanju, Brahmastra and Shamshera, Ajay Devgn is busy preparing for Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior and his upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal. Saif Ali Khan’s next will be The Hunter and Netflix’s upcoming Sacred Games.