Priyanka Kaul August 04 2019, 6.53 pm August 04 2019, 6.53 pm

It was indeed a happy friendship’s day for Alia Bhatt and her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as the two indulged in some camaraderie on camera. The actress shared a link of the video from her YouTube channel on her Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she played the game of ‘how well do you know your best friend’ with her bum-chum. But talk of Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor manages his way in the conversation, on its own.

Watch the video here:

During one of the questions where the two were supposed to tell who the top people are who can be found in Alia Bhatt’s speed dial list, it had to be RK. While the Kalank actress herself put the name RK on the second number, Akansha gave him the first spot. Even though she later justifies it saying, “I have like 11 people in my speed dial", we can see the subtle blush on her face.

Here's Alia Bhatt with her BFF Akanksha:

In another question where the two girls were asked to guess the number of kids Alia wants, they both correctly guessed it as- 2 sons. Guess someone has already made huge plans!

Alia’s fondness for the Barfi actor is not unknown. The actress had earlier revealed that she had a crush on him ever since she was 11 and had seen him while auditioning for the movie Black. And ever since the two confirmed their relationship, they can’t seem to stop gushing over each other.