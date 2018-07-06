Ranbir Kapoor votes regularly but does India’s political system affect him?

Youth can boost the future of India, once said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And when we say youth, Bollywood is not devoid of it. But is anyone from the Gen-Next club interested to be a part of politics and change the scene? Well, we don’t know about the rest but Ranbir Kapoor definitely has no plans to take that route. Forget joining, he is not even interested in making comments over the political scenes prevailing in our country. Even though he has done a movie like Raajneeti and is well-versed with all the gossip-mongering that goes on in the industry, the junior RK says he knows nothing about POLITICS!

He recently gave an interview to Mid-Day wherein he was questioned as to why he does not make political statements. To this, he said, “I don't make any political statements because I don't follow politics. Politics makes no difference in my life. I'm not at the brunt of anything. I live a luxurious life. I don't have water, or housing problems. I don't have any issues, so who am I to comment on politics?”

Huh… So, is he one of those citizens who will definitely step out to vote to flash their inked fingers (which he does every time), but he doesn’t care as to who is ruling the country? After all, he is the ‘responsible’ star of the nation.