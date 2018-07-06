Ranbir Kapoor vs Ranveer Singh: Why are we even comparing?

After 11 years in the industry and immense recognition as an actor, Ranbir Kapoor has now entered a new club. His latest offering Sanju wasn't just hailed by critics but successfully dragged the footfall and minted moolah. The film has minted 200 crore at the box office, being Ranbir's first film to do so. Commendable, isn't it?

However, we can't help but wonder if it should've taken 11 long years to do this! With Saawariya failing to impress, he didn't have a great beginning. But later, he definitely took off. With Wake Up Sid he soared, and his career reached its zenith with Rockstar. Barfi! was critically acclaimed and commercially loved and then came Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which not only broke all records but went on to become his highest-earner ever, with its collection of Rs.180 crore. The distance from 180 to 200 wasn’t an easy one.

There came a time when he made all wrong choices. YJHD was followed by Besharam and Bombay Velvet, all of which were disappointing. While Tamasha was loved by the niche, the masses rejected it like a plague. Even the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali could not save the impending doom that his movies were turning out to be, at the box office. Technically, the only film of his in all these days that tasted considerable success was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in 2016. Jagga Jasoos, a film way ahead of its time suffered as well.

And then came Sanju, a hit which he craved, deserved and a record he should have broken long back.

Meanwhile, actors who began after him had gone ahead in the race, Ranveer Singh being the first one. Beginning with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, Ranveer went on to appear on films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Gunday to name a few. He has had his share of flops but made smarter choices too. Ranveer, after several 100-crore films, entered the 200-crore club with Padmaavat.

Quite naturally, the two are always compared. While Ranveer is a successful crowd puller as well as a critically acclaimed, Ranbir has proved his mettle despite having unsuccessful commercial ventures. Are comparisons fair?

Every individual runs at the pace of his own life clock. Ranbir’s career choices and Ranveer’s career choices are quite different. While Ranbir has been inclined towards choices that challenged him more, the latter has been more balancing as far as his choice of scripts is concerned. Also, the roles that Ranbir and Ranveer have played, respectively, are not interchangeable at all, considering they have nailed them.

So, yes, the comparisons between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are neither fair nor called for.

In the race of top first week collections of all times, Sanju has left Dangal (192 crore approx.), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (183 crore approx.), PK (181 crore approx.), Dhoom 3 (173 crore approx.) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (158 crore approx.) behind. It presently stands with a collection of Rs 208 crore approx.