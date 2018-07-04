Ranbir Kapoor wants to do a film with Ranveer Singh and we can’t keep calm!

From Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has had a phenomenal journey in Bollywood and so has his so-called competitor Ranbir Kapoor who gave a series of flops but bounced back stronger with his Sanju. Time and again, both the stars are often pitted against each other and with being so young and phenomenal, a competitive streak is bound to arise. They are often compared and are judged on the basis of who beats whom at the box office! But rather than letting all of this affect their performance, Ranbir rather takes it in a positive manner.

Speaking about the same, he told PTI, “I’ve seen Ranveer in Padmaavat and I was really bowled over by his performance. I thought he was phenomenal. I’ve now been pitted against Ranveer as ‘competition’. It’s amazing to have that. It only pushes us to do better work. He (Ranveer) inspires and excites me. There are times his films do better business than mine and hopefully there will be a time when my films will be doing better business. It will be an interesting pattern.”

He further continued that he’d love to share the screen-space with the Bajirao Mastani star, considering that the film is liked by both of them individually. He also said that a two-hero film divides the burden and so it gets easier.

“You have a partner-in-crime and you can have a lot of fun on sets too,” he added.

The 35-year-old Barfi actor currently has a busy schedule ahead with Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in his books.