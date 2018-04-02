Ranbir Kapoor works hard for Brahmastra, plays harder post wrap up of the Bulgaria schedule

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting in Bulgaria for the last one month. The star is now back in Mumbai for a much-needed break after a grueling schedule and headed straight to the football ground for a kick-about with the members of the All Stars Football Club. Kapoor, an avid Barcelona FC fan, has been a part of the club for almost six years now and never misses a practice session if he is in the city.

The team is currently practicing for the upcoming ASFC vs Asian all stars game to be held in Singapore on 22nd April this year. Kapoor's team that will also see the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra participate will be playing for charity.

Abhishek and Arjun are currently shooting for their respective films in Punjab and will be joining the team as soon as they finish the schedule. Kapoor, meanwhile, teamed up with Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, Neerja star Jim Sarbh and producer Bunty Walia for a friendly game with a local team. A game that the All Stars won 4-2.