Ranbir Kapoor would dominate Alia Bhatt's playlist. Watch video!

Bollywood has a new favourite couple, and it’s none other than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor! Their love story has surely caught everyone's attention. After months of speculation over their alleged link-up, finally, the confirmation has come out from the horse's mouth. And not just a confirmation, now Alia has gone ahead and revealed how Ranbir dominates her playlist!

FYI, in an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up and confessed about him dating Alia and that it is new for the duo. And now looks like the bubbly actress is literally head over heels for Ranbir, as in her latest interview with Filmfare, the Highway actress just can’t keep calm and has Ranbir on her mind.

Check out the interview video for yourself:

As seen in the video, the actress is quizzed about the songs that would be on her mind for different occasions. Not just once, but Alia chooses Ranbir’s song from his film thrice. Now tell us if this is not LOVE, then what it is. And yes after this if we really get a chance to check Alia’s playlist on phone, we guess it’ll be surely dominated by beau’s songs.

Recently, the duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left adding more fuel to them being a couple. Well, we wish the couple all the best for their love life.