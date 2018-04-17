Ranbir Kapoor ‘would love to do’ a film based on sports

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is hard at work Brahmastra, a fantasy drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and directed by Ayan Mukerji. But when the actor is not shooting, his life continues to be full of activity. The ace actor is known to be a big football fan and even owns the Mumbai City FC team in the Indian Super League. Recently the star was asked to name a sportsperson who he would want to play on screen and he had a witty reply.

Speaking to media agency IANS, Ranbir said that there are a lot of athletes in India and every one of their stories is worth listening to and can inspire others. “I would personally love to do a sports-centric film sometime on any athlete who has made the nation proud," said Ranbir, who is also a part of the All Star Football Club, comprising of Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranbir is gearing up for a charity match and highlighted the importance of sports in India. He said that sports is picking up and is growing exponentially as a culture. “We're lucky to be a part of this process and it makes us proud whenever we can contribute to this positive trend." Ranbir, along with his teammates Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham and others are often seen playing for charity football matches in Mumbai.

Ranbir, who will also play the role of Sanjay Dutt in the actor’s biopic, said that one of the repercussions of working on Brahmastra is that he has to lead a "sookha sookha life." He earlier told IANS, "I was shooting for Brahmastra, so I am on a diet and cannot have roti and chawal (wheat and rice). Therefore, my life is sookha sookha right now."

Ranbir’s Brahmastra is expected to release on August 15, 2019.