Ranbir Kapoors Dutt biopic postponed, Tiger Shroffs Baaghi 2 grabs the slot

The wait for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic just got longer with the film being pushed even further. The Raj Kumar Hirani directed biopic which was earlier scheduled to release on March 30 has been pushed to June 29. Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 jumped at the opportunity and booked the slot.

#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 5, 2018

The makers of Baaghi 2 were yet to announce the release date of the film. Upon knowing that the Dutt biopic has moved dates, Baaghi 2 producer Sajid Nadiadwala immediately grabbed the date and decided on a March 30 release for his movie.

As far as Dutt biopic goes, the film is said to be running behind schedule. The cast and crew wrapped up the shoot on January 22. But according to the reports, perfectionist Hirani is not completely happy with the footage he has shot. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “We may be re-shooting some portions while the portions that are still to be completed are, I believe, are being re-structured and re-written. They are still not sure what to include and what not to include considering how controversial his life was. There is particular debate over the inclusion of the women he dated since some of them are now married and have moved on in life.”

It’s a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done. pic.twitter.com/dWlt7c6TCS — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 22, 2018

There is ambiguity regarding the title of the film as well. The makers are mulling whether it should be named Dutt or Sanju. While, there is little clarity on Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tiger Shroff will be back on the silver screen with his lithe moves. Tiger’s next, Karan Johar's Student Of the Year 2, will hit the theatres on November 23 and will be helmed by Punit Malhotra. The leading ladies for the same will be announced next month and rumours are rife that 90s actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey is being considered.