Ranbir Kapoors Dutt biopic put on hold?

The wait for one of the most anticipated films of the year, the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, is just getting longer. The makers are reportedly puzzled over the content of this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Director Rajkumar Hirani is unhappy with some of the scenes and wants to re-shoot those portions. They want to do so as the shots did not pan out as planned.

A source revealed to a daily, "Hirani wants to re-shoot some portions. There are several episodes from Dutt's life that have not turned out the way they were planned. He is also not happy with having to gloss over Sanju's love life."

The film which started off with being honest and harsh about Dutt’s life, now the makers are pondering over this decision. The source added, "It started off as a no-holds-barred honest and brutal look at Sanjay's life. It's not that anymore." The makers had to compromise and will have to remove some of the actor’s high-profile love interests.

But the good news that has been floating around is that Jim Sarbh might play the role of Sanjay Dutt's close friend, Salman Khan in the biopic. However, Sarbh rubbished the rumours and told BollywoodLife that he isn't playing Salman. The film, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma, was set to release on June 29 but it may be put on hold given the recent developments.

There is also ambiguity regarding the title of the film as well. The makers are mulling whether it should be named Dutt or Sanju. While, there is little clarity on Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tiger Shroff will be back on the silver screen with his lithe moves with Baaghi 2. Although the makers haven’t announced the release date yet but upon knowing that the Dutt biopic has moved dates from March 30 to June 29 which can be moved further, reportedly Baaghi 2 producer Sajid Nadiadwala immediately grabbed the date and decided on a March 30 release for his movie.