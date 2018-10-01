Krishna Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s grandmother, passes away

On Monday morning at around 4 a.m, the Kapoor family's eldest member Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last. The wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Krishna was 87 years old. Since Raj Kapoor's demise in 1988, she has been the binding force behind the entire clan. She is survived by children Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rima Jain.

The news broke on Twitter, with Raveena Tandon and Suhail Seth tweeting about the same.

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi . She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018

Krishna Malhotra before marriage, she and Raj Kapoor took the wedding vows in 1946. Not many would know that she happened to be Kapoor's first cousin. While throughout his acting career Kapoor was linked to numerous women including contemporary beauty queen Vyjayanthimala, the two shared a deeply affectionate bond, something which Rishi Kapoor later mentioned in his autobiography.

While Rishi Kapoor and family later moved to suburban Mumbai, Krishna continued to reside at their ancestral home in Chembur. She had an immense fondness for grandson Ranbir Kapoor, who would not miss spending time with her and even moved there temporarily when his own Bandra house was being renovated.