Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 12.09 pm June 09 2019, 12.09 pm

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is hugely anticipated. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in December this year, however, the makers pushed it to summer 2020, citing VFX and sound as the main reason. Some reported that it was delayed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The film might have been postponed, but the filmmaker and lead stars are making it a point to actively update fans about the filming of the same. Currently, the RaLia are in Varanasi to shoot the next schedule of their film. Reportedly, the actors will be in the holy city for around 20 days to finish the schedule. However positive the buzz around the film is, Ranbir Kapoor is now in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Kapoor lad is being trolled on the web, courtesy a viral video where he is seen meeting a fan. As seen in the video, a die-hard fan meets Ranbir and greets the actor by touching his feet. Later, the fan offers Ranbir a box of chocolates and a gift. Well, the video does not end there, as Ranbir then sits on the couch and opens the gift, while the fan sits on the floor. Netizens are mad at Ranbir and his not-so-great gesture towards the fan. Fumed netizens raised questions like 'is Ranbir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch.'

Here, check out a few comments below:

What's your take on the viral video?

Just a day ago, lovebirds Alia and Ranbir were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Kashi Viswanath temple. Looking all soaked in divinity, Ranbir even had tilak on his forehead and rudraksha mala around his neck.