Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju all set to join the Rs 200 crore club!

There is no stopping Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release. Sanju, the biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt is shattering box office records. Dutt’s controversial story has been portrayed on-screen effectively by Ranbir. Even as he garners praises galore, numbers are proof that Ranbir is all set to be a super star.

The movie which has been raking in big moolah from day one, is all set to join the coveted Rs 200 crore club in the domestic market. Yes, it’s just been six days since the movie released, but, it has already minted a solid Rs 184.58 crore nett. That has placed it to the second spot, after Padmaavat which is the highest grosser of the year.

The drop in collections hasn’t been too high for Sanju over the weekdays, and it’s a sign that there is more to come. Sanju has crossed the business of Race 3 and finally given Ranbir a hit flick, that he so desperately needed.

Another star performer of the movie is Vicky Kaushal, whose best friend act has been making noise for obvious reasons. Speaking of the biopic in totality, critics feel that it’s not an honest depiction of real life facts, but, at the end of the day, the movie has achieved what it set out to. All said and done, the box office is what matters and the verdict is out. Are eyes are now set on 200 crore.