Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju becomes the sixth highest grosser of all time

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has smashed all box office records. Raking in more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, the film turned out to be one of the highest grossers in recent times. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer also marks the star’s first-ever film in his 11-year-long career to enter Rs 300 crore club. That’s not all. The film now become the sixth highest Bollywood grosser of all time!

The film, which has already surpassed the collection of Padmaavat, has gone on to become the biggest hit of the year so far. It earned Rs 9.29 crore on its day 17 taking the total collection of Sanju to Rs 316 crore approximately.

The film has also bagged a nomination in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2018 list in the best film category along with Padmavaat, Raazi, Secret Superstar and others.

With so much of success, there also came criticism. Some believed that the film whitewashed Sanjay Dutt’s image and negated his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Critics also believed that the makers glossed over many aspects of Dutt’s life which were worth being mentioned in a biopic.

In the end, numbers do all the talking and here’s Sanju, proudly holding the sixth position in the list of highest Bollywood grossers of all time! We wouldn’t be surprised if the film climbs up the ladder in the coming days.