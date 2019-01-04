Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; Box office hits of 2018

2018 was an interesting year for cine-goers, Bollywood not only handed out some great stories, promising gen next stars, but also experimented with content. The moolah made at the box office too saw a rise. And stars who had never made it to the top ten list before found themselves up amongst the Khans and Kumars. It was indeed a year that Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana will remember fondly. While we do have movies of Salman Khan and Aamir feature in this list, it was truly a year that belonged to the younger stars. There were also the veteran actors, who scored well and pleasantly surprise those who felt that these yesteryear stars had lost their mojo. For example, we have Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out. The film made half-century at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic tops the list of best performers at the box office. Rajkummar Hirani directorial Sanju minted Rs 342.53 crore at the box office making it the most commercially successful movie this year. On number two is Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film about Rani Padmavati was embroiled in many controversies, in fact, its release was also stalled in many states. However, the film scored high at the ticket windows and earned Rs 302.5 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s south film debut, 2.0 made Rs 187.06 crore and stood above Salman Khan’s Race 3 that fell short of a double century. This Remo D’Souza directorial made Rs 166.40 crore despite being trashed by critics and fans alike. Tiger Shroff and girlfriend Disha Patani’s film Baaghi 2 took the fifth spot with Rs 164.38 crore earnings. Aamir Khan fans did not accept the actor’s masala film and yet, Thugs Of Hindostan made Rs 151.19 crore and stood on number 6.

Ayushmann’s Badhai Ho, which was one of biggest hits of 2018 made Rs 137.54 crore. The film was succeeded by Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree on number 8 with a box office score of Rs 129.90 crore. Alia Bhatt knew that her “small” film directed by Meghna Gulzar was going to be a hit and it was as the film minted Rs 123.84 crore and took the ninth spot in this top ten list. Kartik Aryan was the newest entrant in this list and his movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made Rs 108.95 crore and stood above Akshay Kumar’s Gold that made a business of Rs 104.72.

There were also other movies that fared well like Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid, which earned Rs 103.07 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero that released on December 21 is not turning out to be the massive hit that many were expecting, but the movie earned Rs 89.06 and will most probably cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the coming days. And yes, who can forget Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, a Rohit Shetty film that is rocking the box office as the year 2018 comes to an end. With the lifetime collections figure of Zero and Simmba we would obviously see a change in this list. But for now, we know that gen next stars like Ranbir, Ranveer, Kartik and Tiger are turning out to be the new stars to watch out for.