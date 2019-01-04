image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; Box office hits of 2018

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; Box office hits of 2018

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 04 2019, 3.23 pm
back
Alia BhattDeepika PadukonePadmaavatraaziRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSanjuSimmbaZero
nextGully Boy: Bollywood hails Ranveer Singh's marvelous rap in the trailer announcement
ALSO READ

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh raps to perfection in this trailer announcement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a moment even as fans queue up for selfies

After Kalank, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan all set to team up for the fifth time?