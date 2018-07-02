Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju falls prey to piracy, LEAKS online

It's very often that a Bollywood film releases and a couple of days later it's playing on everyone's mobile phones and laptops. For long now the distributors and the producers have been trying to fight piracy, but they have not been fully successful. The recent film that has been leaked online is Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor. It was one of the most-awaited films of this year, and when it finally hit the theatres on June 29, people in huge numbers flocked to the theatres to watch the film, despite the heavy ticket prices. As expected, the movie opened to positive reviews from critics and masses alike.

But just like any other film, Sanju too has fallen prey to the leaches of piracy. The pirated copy of the film is being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The distributors of the film have deployed five teams on Saturday (June 30) to do the damage control and monitor the circulated copies.

"While the five teams are trying to pull the film down from various sites, a few download links are still available. In a pre-emptive move, the makers had released the film in the UAE only on Friday, instead of Thursday as is the norm, hoping that it would reduce the chances of it getting leaked from the Middle East. Ideally, the team should have procured a John Doe order, given how rampant piracy has become in this country."

For the uninitiated, a John Doe order helps to protect intellectual property rights against a person who can be a threat to a given task, project, work, where such person can’t be traced due to his identity being hidden.

So before release or even after release, the producers can protect the film's rights by securing a John Doe order where they can file a petition/application to issue one in the name of a so-called produced movie by them and the court issues a John Doe order may upon based on the merits of the case.

In the case of Sanju, if the pirated copies exist post-Monday (July 2) then the cyber cell will begin a thorough investigation. "The tech team of the cyber cell too is helping the in-house team in curbing the piracy. If the pirated copies exist post Monday, the cell will take the matter into their hands and begin a thorough investigation," added the source.

This is really unfortunate. We hope that the authorities are able to catch the culprits soon.