Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju hits the ball right out of the park, finally makes it to the Rs 300 crore club

And finally, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has managed to make it to the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office. Yep! The film, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood's Baba has hit the ball out of the park, which is not really surprising considering the positive reviews that the movie got from the cine-goers. By the end of its third Saturday, the movie has earned Rs 300 crore at the box office. Sure, this is a remarkable feat and as trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, now the film is eyeing to beat the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collections stand at Rs 320.34 crore, whereas Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 320.32 crore during its total run. And Aamir Khan's PK earned Rs. 320.8 at the domestic box office. Will Sanju be able to outdo these films? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch.

But we can't deny the fact that Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest success of his career. His most successful film after Sanju is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which stands at a lifetime business of Rs 190.03 crore. And then there is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Rs 114 crore of lifetime business.

Sanju brings to fore Sanjay's bond his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his time in the prison. It features the ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.