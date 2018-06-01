Ranbir Kapoor’s sister gifts a pretty bracelet to his now GF Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship saga is splashed all over the news and looks like the Kapoor Khandaan already accepts of these two. Gifts have already started pouring in from the Kapoors for Alia. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a pretty bracelet gifted to her by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Riddhima is an entrepreneur and has her own jewelry line. This beautiful bracelet with Emerald on it that she gifted to Alia is a statement piece from her collection. Excited much, Alia thanked Riddhima for gifting her such a beautiful piece of jewelry to her through a post.

How sweet. But this bracelet reminds us of something. Didn’t Riddhima gift the same bracelet to Sonam Kapoor as well? Recently, the Veere Di Wedding star too had posted a picture of the bracelet she received from Riddhima on Instagram. It was kind of a pre-wedding gift to Sonam by Ranbir’s sister.

Take a look.

Hmm… but hey, wasn’t Sonam Kapoor once dating Ranbir Kapoor too? Enough said! *wink*

On the other hand, Ranbir’s mommy Neetu Kapoor too is showering love on Alia. The actress recently posted a picture on Instagram with her pet kitty and received a sweet message from Ranbir’s mommy dearest. Neetu Singh commented ‘Aww’ on the image and was in love with the picture.

Okay then!