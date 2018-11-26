Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor in trouble, accused of plagiarism

An Instagram handle pointed out a shocking revelation that eluded many. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima is reportedly doing well with her jewellery brand ’R’, and recently launched a new festive collection featuring a pearl and a diamond earring. But it turns out that Riddhima copied the design from another maker.

This Instagram post by Diet Sabya claims that her design is a copy of Kokichi Mikimoto’s earrings. Mikimoto happens to be the designer of the first clustered pearl. According to reports, many people noted that the picture used by Riddhima was taken from Mikimoto’s own website. Diet Sabya’s post includes a screenshot of the post shared by Riddhima.

A report on India Today claims that Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram account that specializes in exposing plagiarized designs in the fashion industry.

The post on Riddhima’s account is now deleted, though she has issued a statement over the debacle. The statement mentioned that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery ‘do not encourage plagiarism!’ and that they are sorry for not tagging the original designer for an ‘inspirational post.’

Riddhima’s error ended up with her being trolled by many, who lauded Diet Sabya for calling out to popular figures.