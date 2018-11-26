image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor in trouble, accused of plagiarism

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor in trouble, accused of plagiarism

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 26 2018, 11.16 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentRanbir KapoorRiddhima Kapoor
next#MeToo: Farhan Akhtar opens up on Sajid Khan's case, says silence would be hypocritical
ALSO READ

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!

Varun Dhawan wanted to be launched by Anurag Kashyap, are you listening KJo?

Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional piece for 'closest friend' and ex wife Sussanne Khan