Ranbir plays the style game right at the promotions of Sanju

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sanju to hit the screens! The teaser, trailer and the songs of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer have elevated the levels of anticipation among fans. Ranbir’s striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt has garnered much applause. And with the release date just around the corner, the team is busy promoting the film in full swing! Here's Ranbir, looking dapper as usual, while promoting the film on Tuesday.

Navy blue pants, teamed with a white tee and blue keds is what Ranbir chose of the day. He topped the look with a rather svelte brown jacket. Dayyum! How can he manage to look so perfect all the time?

While fans wait for the film to hit the screens, reports reveal that Kapoor wasn't the first choice for the film. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was unhappy with Ranbir playing the lead. Chopra was of the opinion that Ranveer Singh was the perfect fit for the role. The promotions of the film, however, reveal that Ranbir, it seems, wasn't a wrong choice after all. The star has given some stellar performances in some of the most remarkable movies in the industry. Be it his character in Rockstar, YJHD, Raajneeti or Barfi, the actor has always managed to stand out from the crowd, fitting so well in variable roles!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is set to release on June 29.