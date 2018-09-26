Randeep Hooda gets his hands dirty, cleans Mumbai beach

He is an actor at par and a humanitarian in many ways. Randeep Hooda got down to Mumbai's mucky Versova beach and lent his hands to a gang of volunteers in the cleanliness drive. The drive was organized by lawyer and environment activist Afroz Shah and volunteers of Khalsa Aid volunteers.

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi, a grand celebration in Maharashtra, is followed by sea beaches as well as the sea ending up massively dirty and polluted, owing to idols (containing toxic colours and chemicals), the leftover of decorations, flowers, milk packets, fruits and more. In a heartbreaking instance, thousands of dead fishes covered various sea shores after the Visarjan in Mumbai this year. In the videos, Randeep and gang are removing such waste.

For those uninitiated, the actor also joined the Kerala flood relief earlier. Members of Khalsa Aid Organisation started off by providing meals to 2000 people every day but were soon able to feed 15,000 people a day, with the fund and aid they received. Hooda too flew to Kerala and joined the group. He was seen serving food to the distressed. While many from B-town donated as much as they could, he went a step ahead and got down on the field to be of enough help.

Respect!