Randeep Hooda has got some wise tips to save the animals in distress

The handsome Randeep Hooda is well-known for his impressive performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit, Kick, Murder3, Jannat 2 and many more. He is not just an intense actor but an equally passionate animal lover. The actor makes it a point to highlight the subject of animal cruelty and spread awareness on how to reduce the same. Randeep has adopted quite a few stray dogs from his shoot locations. The actor has also adopted nine horses from the NGO, Friendicoes’ shelter house in Gurugram.

On asking how are they doing? The actor in a recent event said, “The horses are doing great. I am no longer a part of the club but the horses are there. I have got a very close eye on them. Sadly, one of them died but others are well and have been teaching many people how to ride.” The actor also appealed to Piyush Goyal, minister of railways and coal, wherein Hooda mentioned the sad state of railway infrastructure which has caused the death of many elephants. “We have voices but animals are voiceless. I try to be their voice. We all should speak for them; at least, that’s what I try to do. The animals, especially wild animals, share a connection with humans from the primitive times. It gives us a sense of evolution... It is important to treat them ordinarily, if not specially."

Did it help? Hooda feels that every effort counts. “Every gesture and step someone takes makes a difference. On the tweet, where I tagged Mr Goyal, I got a response from his office stating they are using a bee sounding technology to deter elephants. I was also glad to see the video they shared with me.” “Whatever mistakes we have done in planning our railway and highway infrastructure, we can rectify them. With local knowledge and wildlife experts who are genuinely working for a cause, we can ensure a safe environment for the animals. Since animals follow the same path told to them by their forefathers, they are not aware of the development. So, it’s our responsibility to not create a hindrance for them."