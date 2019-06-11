Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 12.17 am June 11 2019, 12.17 am

While the temperature of Delhi has reached 48-degree Celsius, breaking the city's previous highest of 47.9 per cent recorded on June 9, 2014, monsoons have hit Mumbai. Even though there are traffic jams, roadblocks, and delayed trains, Mumbaikars love monsoon nonetheless. And why not? It's a relief from the crazy humidity that the city faces. As people have started sharing their posts and tweeting about the weather, celebrities have come forward to express their joy at the most awaited season of the city and welcomed it with open arms.

Randeep Hooda shared a 31-second long video of the rains and thunderstorms. The tweet says, "What a relief from the relentless. #MumbaiRains"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too tweeted, “Welcome #MumbaiRains.” The video gave a good view of Mumbai’s high-rises.

Looks like dancer Shakti Mohan couldn't contain her excitement as she tweeted, “It’s POURING. Yayyyyyyyyy. #MumbaiRains”

Actress Shruti Seth also gave out a tweet which read, "What's with this sound and light show? The rains can't come silently can they? What a spectacular entry!!! #MumbaiRains"

