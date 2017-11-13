Randeep Hooda tags UP police in online complaint; gets quick reply

Randeep Hooda is not just a fine actor, he’s also one of the few celebrities to voice his opinion. Recently the actor took to Twitter to draw attention to the increased crime rate in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh. The actor highlighted a specific incident where a teacher’s family in Aihar village of Raebareli district of UP was attacked by local goons. Actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla is part of the victim’s family and has been a part of many Hindi films like Raees and Highway. Randeep Hooda has worked with Shukla in the latter.

This attack happened on #teachers family of my #Highway costar #SaharshShukla-these criminals have been troubling the villagers for a long time now but inspite of cases of murder, rape&robbery they roam free helped by local police Thana #Lalganj #RaeBareily #nolaw&order @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/YleJBx5n26 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 9, 2017

The actor, hoping to garner some attention to the issue, tagged the UP Police in his post and to his surprise, received a prompt reply from the authorities. The handle of UP police replied with a tweet assuring that action will be taken against the perpetrators. They even thanked the actor for bringing the specific crime to their attention.

The tweet posted the UP police was further taken up with the handle labeled Raebareli Police who, again, promised necessary action.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma to promote Firangi on the sets of Bigg Boss 11

We will get the matter enquired and ensure action against the ccused. Thanks for flagging it out to us.@raebarelipolice Please ensure requisite legal action & send us a factual report about the case. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 9, 2017

However, this is not the first time Randeep Hooda had made some comments in the past about the country, about the government and has even made it clear where his support lies. He has used Facebook in the past to clear his stand on issues and condemn violence with vehemence.