Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production?

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 11.49 pm April 25 2019, 11.49 pm

B-town is abuzz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture Inshallah that will bring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. The extremely unusual pairing has got everyone talking and rightly so. SLB collaborating with Salman was a possibility for a long time now, which is finally happening. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is also set to produce interesting films under his banner. One of them, we hear, will star Randeep Hooda as a cop.

"The film is a thriller comedy. It is a rom-com. It has a social message and deals with an issue, that is considered taboo in a small town. It has Randeep in the lead as a cop. He will be seen in a different avatar. It is not like 'Dabangg' style cop. We are looking for the female lead," a source informed Mid-day. Screenwriter Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has earlier written films such as Mubarakan and the upcoming Saand Ki Aankh, will reportedly make his directorial debut with this one.

"Randeep plays a cop in the film which has a lot of twists and turns. Balwinder has been working on the script for a long time and recently started pre-production. He will start the recce shortly," another source close to the production informed Mumbai Mirror, adding that Randeep will start prepping for his role pretty soon.

Bhansali, meanwhile, is also set to launch his niece Sharmin Segal, daughter of his sister Bela Segal. There are reports that Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezan Zaaferi will also mark his Bollywood debut with the film. Meezan was one of the assistant directors of Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The film is likely to release in the later part of 2019 or early 2020.