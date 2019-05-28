Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 1.07 pm May 28 2019, 1.07 pm

Monday was a grim day for our Bollywood folks. One of the senior-most members of the Bollywood fraternity, Veeru Devgan, who was a renowned stunt director and also the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away in the morning. Several Bollywood veterans, as well as Ajay’s friends, mourned the loss of the action director. Following which, we learned the news of the death of another senior family member of an actor. Randeep Hooda took to social media to announce the death of his grandmother with an endearing post.

The actor posted a heart-touching post on Twitter, sharing that his 97-year-old grandmother was ‘always loving, encouraging and full of laughter’. He also shared a series of pictures of happy moments with his beloved granny. From the actor having an emotional moment with her in the kitchen to the two posing adorably for a picture and Hooda seeking her blessings while she was on her sick bed, the photographs give us glimpses of their relationship. Going by the pictures, we can surely say that the two shared a special bond.

Take a look at Randeep’s post for his grandmother here:

महारी दादी चल बसी 😢🙏 97 साल सदा प्यार हौसला आर हाँसी देती रही ।। भगवान उसकी आत्मा नै शांति दे 🙏 Our paternal grandmother has passed away. She was always loving, encouraging and full of laughter. May God give her peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/52DUrwnpb8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 27, 2019

Comments to Randeep’s post are loaded with condolences and motivational messages by his fans. Reportedly, his grandmother died due to age-related issues. We pray that her soul rests in peace and the family remains strong!