Randhir Kapoor on Taimur : Want him to have a normal upbringing and lead a regular life

Taimur Ali Khan is the apple of the Bollywood paparazzi’s eye. His photos keep breaking the internet, and on every outing, he steals the show from his famous parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The tiny munchkin has managed to win over millions of hearts. Today marks Taimur's first birthday and the entire Khan and Kapoor Khandaan are at the Pataudi Palace where the private family celebrations will take place.

#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

In an interview with a leading daily, Taimur's grandfather Randhir Kap oor got candid about the time before his grandson was born. "I remember the sentiments we had a year ago at this time. We were waiting to know with bated breath who we’re welcoming home. And see, Taimur is already a year old! He’s handsome and has all my blessings and good wishes."

Kareena's granduncle and veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 5, 2017. Many believed that it would affect Taimur's birthday celebrations. To this, Randhir replied, "My father Raj saab had said, ‘The show must go on’. We, as a family, believe in it completely. Shashi saab is always watching over us, just like our other ancestors. We Kapoors celebrate life and our time together."

When quizzed about Taimur's social media popularity, Kapoor stated, "I just hope he never gets affected by this media craze around him. We want Taimur to be as low on all these things as possible. We want him to have a normal upbringing and lead a regular life. We don’t know what will happen when he grows up. But for as long as he’s a child, we want him to have his years of innocence and grow up like any other normal kid. The rest is his destiny."