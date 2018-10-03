Randhir Kapoor shuts down rumours of Rishi Kapoor having cancer

A few days back, senior actor Rishi Kapoor announced on Twitter that he’s keeping unwell and heading to the USA for treatment. He urged his followers to not run into speculations and assured everyone that he will be back with a bang.

Now, speculations have started buzzing around that the actor is suffering from cancer that too at the third stage. With the rise in number of cancer cases of late, these rumours instantly spread in media circles and the web as worried minds started wondering if there’s any truth to them.

Now, his brother Randhir Kapoor has addressed these rumours and speaking exclusively to Times of India, he said, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that.”

Meanwhile, a project that was recently announced with Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in it, has been put on hold.