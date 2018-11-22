Rangeela Raja: CBFC finds Govinda's film faulty of misogyny, rape and adultery

The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to issue 20 cuts in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja left both the director and actor (Govinda) fuming, Govinda even remarked that everyone was trying to sabotage his work. But CBFC is in no mood to back off. They've justified the cuts saying that the film has elements of sexism used plentifully.

"In a social milieu where we are taking strong actions on objectification of women, crimes against women, the examining committee of the CBFC has very responsibly suggested the aforesaid excisions or modifications in the film in public interest," an affidavit filed by them at Bombay High Court mentioned.

The affidavit explains film's protagonist Rangeela Raja as a character "who is shown as having no repentance of his actions and crimes, including rape, adultery and treating women as a commodity for his sensual pleasures."

"In its entirety, a wrong example is portrayed to children through the film," it emphasised.

Nihalani, who served as the CBFC chief from 2015 to 2017, was (in)famous for chopping films citing reasons of morality and vulgarity, soon left parts of film fraternity enraged and freedom of speech questioned. He resigned in 2017 and was replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Some of the cuts asked by board include a scene wherein a woman is addressed as kadak ghevar (bold woman) and another where Govinda, after raping a woman, refers to it as swadishth khana (tasty food), reports Hindustan Times.