Rangeela Raja: Former chief of CBFC Pahlaj Nihalani gets a taste of his own medicine

They say that karma is a b***h and looks like the former chief of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, is just now realising that. Pahlaj’s upcoming production venture, Rangeela Raja, which features 90s star Govinda has been ordered a total of 20 cuts by the current CBFC and Nihalani is in no mood to negotiate. Doesn't this take you back in time when Nihalani was the chief of CBFC he used to be known to snip off filmmakers’ movies arbitrarily? His war with directors such as Anurag Kashyap (Udta Punjab) and with the makers of Lipstick Under my Burkha was epic. However, Pahlaj is now tasting his own medicine in his fight with the Censor Board.

Reportedly, lashing out at the current censor chief Prasoon Joshi he said, “This is nothing but a personal vendetta. When I was the chairperson (at the CBFC), I left a lot of people angry and upset with me. Now when my film has been submitted for censoring, they are taking out their frustrations on me. But I won’t go down without a fight.”

“On one hand, they made me wait for so long and allowed Thugs of Hindostan to get a screening before my film, even though I had applied earlier. Now, I think they are taking some kind of revenge against me. They have given me 20 cuts that are nothing short of ridiculous,” said the former chief.

Nihalani further added that CBFC is making his film a scapegoat and he is all set to go the legal way. “Prasoon Joshi is breaking guidelines to please his friends. But he can’t bully me into cutting harmless scenes just because I was once in his chair and favouring no one. I am going to court to fight this out. I will see Mr Joshi in court.”