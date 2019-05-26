Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each other!

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 6.06 pm May 26 2019, 6.06 pm

On a Sunday lazy, while you were being a couch potato, Rangoli was gearing up to be a keyboard ninja. Rangoli is known to give a piece of her mind on the micro-blogging website to people who try to take panga with the Ranaut sisters. The faithful sister is known to back Kangana and has stood by her sister by giving quite an earful to many Bollywood stars. Rangoli's target list till now consists of Hrithik Roshan, Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda and more. The lady has attacked Karan Johar with a few fiery tweets.

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle and quoted a tweet of Kamal R. Khan which was about Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter's falling out. Kamal had said, “According to my sources Karan Johar has thrown out Ishaan Khattar from Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan”. Rangoli's in a series of tweets responded to KKR's claim and revealed Karan's dirty little secrets.

Have a look at the Tweets by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli below:

Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up...(contd) https://t.co/NN9HMx3mpA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

(contd)& break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

We do not know if Rangoli's calims about Karan Johar are true or not. If we go back in time, the whole dost baney dushman scene begun when Rangoli’s sister, Kangana Ranaut, had called Karan Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism on the filmmaker's own talk show, Koffee with Karan. Since then, a war of words has broken out between Kangana and almost everyone in Bollywood.

