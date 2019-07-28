Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 12.03 pm July 28 2019, 12.03 pm

Unless you are living under the rocks, you do know that Kangana Ranaut and her sister (and spokesperson) Rangoli Chandel don't have great things to say about a number of Bollywood A-listers. Kangana's verbal hurl at Alia Bhatt is known to everyone. The sister duo wasn't very pleased with Deepika Padukone either when the latter's organisation Live Love Laugh Foundation raised an objection to the original title of Kangana's film Judgmentall Hai Kya.

Deepika's foundation, as well as The All India Psychologists Association, expressed concern over the original title Mental Hai Kya. A letter was also written to CBFC, and the body directed the makers to change the title. However, now that the film is released, Kangana's performance is receiving praises from all corners and viewers found nothing objectionable, Rangoli took to Twitter to demand that Deepika should hold a special screening of the film. "Awaiting their corporation and response, social work and feminism can’t be selective... Bollywood females please rise," she wrote.

I agree and really hope now @deepikapadukone and @TLLLFoundation hold a screening of JHK and acknowledge such a huge step in the right direction 🙏 Awaiting their corporation and response, social work and feminism can’t be selective... Bollywood females please rise 🙏 https://t.co/QjbRQMemnQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 27, 2019

The bodies that raised an objection to the title Mental Hai Kya, feared that it might be insensitive towards people suffering from various forms of mental illness. "10 per cent of the population in the country is suffering from mental illness and needs treatment and they can be cured by the treatment. It is not right to make fun of such patients by making a movie titled 'Mental Hai kya?," Vinay Kumar, General Secretary of The All India Psychologists Association, had earlier said in a statement.

In the past, Rangoli also took a dig at Deepika, saying Kangana should be replacing her as the face of Live Love Laugh Foundation since she is doing a film that sensitizes the issue of mental illness.