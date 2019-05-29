Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Mother India

Nikita Thakkar May 29 2019, 10.46 am May 29 2019, 10.46 am

Onscreen, it is Kangana Ranaut who is the Jhansi Ki Rani, but on Twitter, it is her sister Rangoli Chandel who is holding fort. Rangoli has taken it upon herself to fight nepotism and everything that, according to her, is wrong in the industry. However, for once, Rangoli has not picked on Karan Johar and his gang. This time around, she is calling for attention by comparing sister Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Nargis Dutt's iconic Mother India. She has called these two films 'pioneers of feminism in cinema' and pointed out how these films won't be on the list of highest female grossers.

A user pointed out that Kangana's Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the highest grosser in female-oriented film category in India. Rangoli retweeted the post but also spoke about Kangana's much-acclaimed film Queen and how 'we need to pay attention to the subtleties of life.'

Check out her tweets below:

Kangana may have done highest grossers of all time for women but its a gross way of looking at life and cinema, films like Mother India and Queen will never feature on such lists but in true sense they are the pioneers of feminism in cinema...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 28, 2019

(Contd)....we need to pay attention to the subtleties of life, any society which only gives priority to money might find economic fulfilment but physical, emotional and mental well being is not possible 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 28, 2019

While Rangoli is holding Queen, the film that got her sister a national award, in high regard, Kangana in a recent interview stated that she found the script of this film to be very lame. When asked if Queen was a risky move for her, she was quoted saying, "I thought, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen's script said it was the most lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, 'Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.' He was such a big producer and this was just for fun, the process was very unusual and very different from any other set I've been on."

She also emphasised that she had nothing to lose as she had no career left and hence she picked up Queen.

