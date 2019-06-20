Sunaina Roshan and Rangoli Chandel have been the talk of social media lately and their story is far from over. Rangoli Chandel has been constantly tweeting in support of Sunaina, bashing the Roshan family. Even today, she had things to say. In response to a Twitter user, who pointed out that Sunaina should go to the police rather than giving interviews, Rangoli tweeted that it is not good to judge. She further stated that the police is bias and Rakesh Roshan has good connections with the cops. Not just that, Rangoli also raised concern as she was unable to reach Sunaina.
Check out her tweets below:
On Wednesday, Rangoli Chandel had tweeted that she was worried about Sunaina Roshan as the latter was being physically assaulted by her own family for falling in love with a Muslim man. She stated that the family had even summoned a female police officer at their office for hitting Sunaina Roshan. Rangoli Chandel had also tweeted that Sunaina Roshan had called Kangana Ranaut for help but the latter was unsure of how to help in any way.
Rangoli Chandel’s response to multiple claims of why they have not taken this to the police has been that Rakesh Roshan is an influential man and that even the police would prefer to not act against him. Later in an interview, Sunaina Roshan had stated that her family was against her relationship due to which they had started withdrawing financial support as well. In the interview, she revealed her lover to be a journalist named Ruhail Amin. She had further added that she reached out to Kangana Ranaut as the two had always been friends and expressed guilt for not standing by Kangana Ranaut’s side in her controversy with Hrithik Roshan.
On the other hand, the Roshan family claimed that Sunaina Roshan is suffering from a bipolar disorder which is being misused by everyone else. They added that Sunaina Roshan was being provided with professional help for dealing with her disorder.Read More