Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 12.01 am July 05 2019, 12.01 am

Seems like there is no end to the Taapsee Pannu vs Rangoli Chandel feud. The sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut recently attacked Tapsee for not mentioning Kangana in her tweet praising the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Chandel called Taapsee a cheap copy and pointed out to the fact that Taapsee has taken digs at Kangana in the past. Director Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with Taapsee in Manmarziyaan and Kangana in Queen, jumped to the former's defence calling Rangoli's dig desperate. Now Rangoli has dug up an old interview that shows Taapsee saying that she will give Kangana a double filter and Anurag Kashyap laughing at it.

Rangoli has retweeted an old interview from Manmarziyaan's promotions where a journalist asks what she wants to give Kangana Ranaut. To this Taapsee replies, "a double filter" and says that Kangana has got into trouble in the past for speaking up too much. Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Anurag Kashyap are seen laughing at the comment. On this, Rangoli has written that a woman (Taapsee) is mocking another woman for her stand regarding various social issues. She has also accused Anurag Kashyap of promoting double standards for laughing at Kangana with Tapsee. Along with this, Rangoli has also retweeted a thread from a fan who has spoken up in support of Kangana.

Read the entire thread below:

A woman is making fun of another woman mocking her stands on various issues and @anuragkashyap72 ji is laughing 👏👏👏👏👏wah!!! Kya baat hai ... Talk about double standards ... https://t.co/vbfjcsLHxj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Lekin Roohi yeh wali hassi inko bahut mehangi padi hai.... aab khilli udane ki baat sochne se pehle hi in sab ki chaddi geeli ho jayegi ... i promise you ... 🙏 https://t.co/nsmB0HfoOw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019