Darshana Devi June 07 2019, 2.02 pm June 07 2019, 2.02 pm

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is known to be a true Queen when it comes to her verbal attacks. But quite surprisingly, her sister Rangoli Chandel has now taken over. These days, it’s more about Rangoli than Kangana as every other day we see her grabbing headlines for her savage Twitter posts. And she’s at it again. This time, she has lashed out at the ones comparing her sister to other Bollywood biggies like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

It all started when a Twitter user put up a post ranking Kangana Ranaut above Alia and Deepika in case of box office reports. Rangoli being Rangoli, retweeted it saying that the ‘real competition’ will be when the other actors also will be working with the ‘first-time’ filmmakers. She added that Kangana is no way comparable to the other actors as they ‘ride on big names’. She then followed it with a series of tweets.

Take a look at her tweet here:

@RahulVerma4860 real competition wl b if other actresses lso act wid first time directrs & producrs & play hero f the film,even if dey do one film like dat we want to see,den we wl call it a competition,riding on big names & calling it your personal success is a joke😁🙏 Thanks https://t.co/aTae80fET1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

In her next tweet, she explained about how Kangana’s films Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Queen, Manikarnika and other films have had new producers and stated that that’s the ‘real success’. She then continued saying that Kangana has ‘willingly said no to Khan films, YRF films, Bhansali, Kumar, Devgan and Kapoor films, adding that the actor has rejected some big movies like Singh is Bling, Baadshaho and Sanju. Moving on, she said that Kangana’s success is a ‘different nature’ and by putting her with the actors who ‘go wagging their tails if a big hero gives ishara, is only a ‘humiliation of human vision’.

Rangoli Chandel's tweets

This comes a day after Rangoli slammed reports stating that Kangana has decided to reshoot some scenes of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya!