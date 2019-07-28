Sanjivani Kashyap July 28 2019, 5.52 pm July 28 2019, 5.52 pm

Rangoli Chandel, who is sister and manager to one of the most talented Bollywood superstars - Kangana Ranaut, has always had her sister's back. However, the Ranaut sisters have also been famous for staying in the news for all the wrong reasons. From getting into a fight with media to twitter abuses on social media pinpointing every star who according to them has been reaping the benefits of nepotism, this duo is now experts on being the center of the back-to-back controversial dramas.

Whether it's bashing Kangana haters or supporting her films, Chandel has always proved that she is one daunting sister. And the latest post of Chandel proves this. Recently, Chandel, along with her CA Manoj Daga, surprised Kangana by getting her car delivered which she had already purchased in November. Rangoli made the necessary calls for the car to be delivered before November. That's right! Chandel tweeted the pic of the actress alongside her shiny new Mercedes Benz. If this not giving you sister goals then we don't know what else will!

Check out the tweet here:

Kangana didn’t have a car in Manali, and she never has time to buy such things for herself ha ha, her CA Manoj Daga sir and I surprised her with this new purchase for her , wish I was there to see her pleased and at the same time annoyed face(she hates surprises) 😁 pic.twitter.com/qd2EsyctK2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 28, 2019

This kind gesture has been applauded by many on Twitter:

You're a very devoted sister Rangoli di🙏🏻🙌🏻 Sometimes I think #KanganaRanaut is lucky to have a caring & loving sister like you. May my lady achieve all love & success in her life. She truly deserves it. Once again all the best to #JudgementallHaiKya ! Keep roaring on BO💃💃 — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) July 28, 2019

Simplicity at its peak...... #Kanganaranaut represents us common people in Bollywood where she is on the top of game 🙏🙏 — @judgmentalharsh05🇮🇳 (@iamhrishihb) July 28, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao, recently made fell into a controversial pit when the actress had a verbal spat with a journalist at the press conference of her movie. Despite the backlash and all the legal rumbles, the film has managed to do quite well at the box office.